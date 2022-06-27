DAOventures Hits Market Capitalization of $145,563.31 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $145,563.31 and approximately $16,784.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

