Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

