Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 244751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$46.51 million and a P/E ratio of 38.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

