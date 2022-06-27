DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.98 million and $1.19 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00181217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00060327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015054 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

