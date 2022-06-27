Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $293,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 68,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.