Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,886 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. 2,192,504 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

