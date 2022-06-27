DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00280767 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.59 or 0.01906777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006148 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

