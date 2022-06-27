Dent (DENT) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Dent has a total market cap of $94.43 million and $15.38 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

