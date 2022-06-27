Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €156.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €156.00 ($164.21) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AFX traded up €3.70 ($3.89) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €114.15 ($120.16). 118,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €104.75 ($110.26) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($212.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

