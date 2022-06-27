Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,658.50 ($44.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,723.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,765.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a market cap of £83.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,135.17). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

