Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $340,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

QQQE traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.