disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $826,005.81 and $66,739.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00183320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014653 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,160,957 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.