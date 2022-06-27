Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sandra Stash Buys 8,800 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,180.30).

Shares of LON DEC traded up GBX 2.01 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 114.01 ($1.40). 2,234,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,527. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £969.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.87.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.