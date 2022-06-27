Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CAO Anita C. Elliott Sells 5,000 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.76. 1,429,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.73. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

