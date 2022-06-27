Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.08. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

