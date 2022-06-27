Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $63.23. 276,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

