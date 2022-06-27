Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.