Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 484 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,296. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

