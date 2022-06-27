Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

