Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1,653.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 88,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

FAF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

