Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $94.82. 52,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

