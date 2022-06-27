Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after acquiring an additional 729,814 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 66,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,901 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00.

