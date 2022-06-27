Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 216,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,183 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,319. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

