Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 382.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.15. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,297. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.