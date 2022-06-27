Dora Factory Reaches Market Cap of $12.36 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $3.22 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00013716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,326,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

