Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.