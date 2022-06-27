Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
