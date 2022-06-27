DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Cap of $713,228.83

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. DragonVein has a market cap of $713,228.83 and approximately $1,880.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,616.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00527379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00282701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.