Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

TSE DRM traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$32.18. 71,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,983. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.73.

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.