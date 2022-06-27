Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
TSE DRM traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$32.18. 71,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,983. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.73.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.