Dudley & Shanley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,130 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.12. 147,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,799,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.