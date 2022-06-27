Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 290 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sempra comprises 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,618. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

