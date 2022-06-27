Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.