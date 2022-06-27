Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $636.33. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,998. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $550.77 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

