Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.18. 4,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,244. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

