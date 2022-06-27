Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $744,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

