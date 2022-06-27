Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,418 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. 4,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

