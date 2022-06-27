Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 242 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. 44,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,546. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

