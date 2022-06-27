Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 285,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

