Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.02. 12,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

