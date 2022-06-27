easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 490

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

EZJ opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 500.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 551.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

