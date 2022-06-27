EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,310 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises about 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.