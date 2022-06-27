Edgeware Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $380,897.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,861.32 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,923,246,367 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,918,155 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

