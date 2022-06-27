Elastos Price Tops $1.49 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $311,176.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

