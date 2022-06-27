Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.27. 3,218,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,967. The stock has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

