Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.27. 3,218,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,967. The stock has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.44.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
