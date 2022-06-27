Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Empire has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.