Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3539 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Endesa stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

