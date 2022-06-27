Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.19. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 90.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.