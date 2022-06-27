Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,461. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,628 shares of company stock worth $16,325,334. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

