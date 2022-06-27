Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AHEXY, CNVVY, CZMWY, DASTY, FDX, GNNDY, ING, KRYAY, LNSPF, LRLCY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 27th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13).

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($222.32) to €156.00 ($165.15).

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($50.82) to €43.00 ($45.52).

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $294.00 to $314.00.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 326.00 to 303.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($14.82).

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($158.80) to €135.00 ($142.92).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17).

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €435.00 ($460.51) to €400.00 ($423.46). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($254.08) to €195.00 ($206.44). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.94) to €21.00 ($22.23).

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $225.00.

