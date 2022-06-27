Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AHEXY, CNVVY, CZMWY, DASTY, FDX, GNNDY, ING, KRYAY, LNSPF, LRLCY)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 27th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13).

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($222.32) to €156.00 ($165.15).

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($50.82) to €43.00 ($45.52).

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $294.00 to $314.00.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 326.00 to 303.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($14.82).

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($158.80) to €135.00 ($142.92).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17).

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €435.00 ($460.51) to €400.00 ($423.46). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($254.08) to €195.00 ($206.44). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.94) to €21.00 ($22.23).

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $225.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.