Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AOT, ARGX, CHE.UN, CHP.UN, EM, EPZM, EQX, FCU, RIO, VET)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 27th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.30.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.25.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.