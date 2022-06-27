Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AOT, ARGX, CHE.UN, CHP.UN, EM, EPZM, EQX, FCU, RIO, VET)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 27th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.30.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.25.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

