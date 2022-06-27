Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of EQR opened at $71.82 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

